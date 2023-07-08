ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.19. 2,108,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,893,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Specifically, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,073 shares of company stock worth $9,046,100. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

