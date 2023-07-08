Chicago Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.
Shares of AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
