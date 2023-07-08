Clarus Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.