Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Clearfield worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clearfield by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

