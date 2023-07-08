Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

