CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 196 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($380.61).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($379.54).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.89) on Friday. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.41) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital upgraded CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

