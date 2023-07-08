Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

