Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,332,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 527,764 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

