Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of CMC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

