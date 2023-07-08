Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,916 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $53.33 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,691,790.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

