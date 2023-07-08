Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

