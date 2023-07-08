Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Community Financial by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

