Comparing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Competitors

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) is one of 377 public companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 591 1707 4446 44 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 90.64%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.72 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $200.95 million $23.97 million 22.70

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -9,989.61% -90.64% -22.97%

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine competitors beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine



Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

