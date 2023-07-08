Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

