Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $62.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
