Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives $62.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.