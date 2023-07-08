Contrasting Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan N/A N/A N/A DigitalOcean -6.69% -65.61% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $1.87 billion 1.93 $139.44 million N/A N/A DigitalOcean $576.32 million 7.11 -$24.28 million ($0.43) -107.32

Analyst Recommendations

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Internet Initiative Japan and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalOcean 3 4 5 0 2.17

DigitalOcean has a consensus target price of $39.08, indicating a potential downside of 15.31%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

