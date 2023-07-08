Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after buying an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,041,000 after buying an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

CPRT stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $91.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.