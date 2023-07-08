Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,648,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,846,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 487,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 148,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

