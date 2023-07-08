Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

