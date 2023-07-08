Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after acquiring an additional 119,928 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,806,000 after acquiring an additional 83,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

