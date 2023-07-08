Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 21,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,877.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,155,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,326,404.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,058,378 shares in the company, valued at $43,027,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 21,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $106,877.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 9,155,416 shares in the company, valued at $46,326,404.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

