Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
CMCT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
