Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,489 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.6% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

