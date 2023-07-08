Critical Review: Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) vs. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Free Report) and Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biophytis and Oncolytics Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A Oncolytics Biotech N/A N/A -$19.10 million ($0.30) -10.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.7% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Biophytis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Oncolytics Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biophytis and Oncolytics Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Oncolytics Biotech N/A -86.46% -63.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biophytis and Oncolytics Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Biophytis presently has a consensus price target of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,812.44%. Oncolytics Biotech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Biophytis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biophytis is more favorable than Oncolytics Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Biophytis has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Biophytis

(Free Report)

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Bavencio, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.