CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.18. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Insider Activity

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

(Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.