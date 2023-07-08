Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $4.00 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

