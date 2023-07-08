CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 53.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 394,689 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 136.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in CVB Financial by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

CVBF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

