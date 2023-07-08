Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $288,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

