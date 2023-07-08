Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desktop Metal
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.