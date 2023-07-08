Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,833,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 203,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 494,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 255,493 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.