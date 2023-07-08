Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

NYSE DVN opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

