Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.75. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

