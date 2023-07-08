DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,136,195 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,505,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,195 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 70,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

