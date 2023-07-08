DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $67.62 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

