DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $135.85 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

