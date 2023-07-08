DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 85 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $418.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.53.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,821 shares of company stock valued at $41,133,220 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

