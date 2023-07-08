DnB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. AECOM has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

