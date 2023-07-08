Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $85.85 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

