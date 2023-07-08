DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 6275041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 5.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

