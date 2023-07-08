Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $127.33 Average PT from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of DY opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.43. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

