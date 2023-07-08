Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

