Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $572.00 to $535.00. The stock traded as low as $428.73 and last traded at $429.40, with a volume of 1456696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.65 and a 200 day moving average of $470.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

