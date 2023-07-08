Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

