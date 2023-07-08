Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

