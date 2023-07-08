Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $176.21 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

