EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
