EQT (NYSE:EQT) & MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Head-To-Head Survey

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MEG Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -36.31 EQT $11.48 billion 1.25 $1.77 billion $11.26 3.53

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than MEG Energy. MEG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.5% of MEG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MEG Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEG Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 EQT 0 5 15 0 2.75

MEG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.86, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. EQT has a consensus target price of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 24.51%. Given MEG Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MEG Energy is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares MEG Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEG Energy N/A N/A N/A EQT 41.96% 15.17% 7.06%

Summary

EQT beats MEG Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions. It also transports and sells thermal oil in North America and internationally. MEG Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

