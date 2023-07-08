Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jushi in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%.
Jushi Price Performance
Jushi stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.
About Jushi
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
