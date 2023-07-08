Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.28 and its 200-day moving average is $205.27. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

