Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $25.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Exelixis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Exelixis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102,835 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $17,350,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 54.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

