Extra Space Storage Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

