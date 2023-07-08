Financial Contrast: Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.90 $4.06 billion $0.31 9.61 Chemung Financial $102.91 million 1.73 $28.78 million $6.21 6.07

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banco Bradesco pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 9.54% 11.66% 1.02% Chemung Financial 26.19% 17.32% 1.13%

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Chemung Financial

(Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans; and interest rate swaps, letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides annuities, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.